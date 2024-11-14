Artist Hides a Tiny Art Gallery Inside a Dumpster

The incredibly creative Seattle artist Sunday Nobody hid a tiny art gallery inside a dumpster that featured even tinier sculptures of raccoons in trench coats. The dumpster, which the artist crafted from scratch, was incredibly realistic and had the usual trappings of graffiti, parking stickers, and trash peaking out from the top.

Hiding an art gallery inside a dumpster then filling it with raccoons in trench coats

What made it very different from the other dumpsters, is that it was a little too clean, which he took care of, it opened from the front like a small refrigerator, and was stenciled. He put it in a random alley for people to find.