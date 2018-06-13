Laughing Squid

Dumbo and His Big Floppy Ears Take Flight in Tim Burton’s Live-Action Remake of the Disney Classic

Dumbo

Disney released a teaser trailer for Dumbo, a dark live-action animated fantasy adventure film directed by Tim Burton that is a remake of the classic movie from 1941. The emotional trailer features Dumbo and his big floppy ears taking flight at the circus. It is scheduled to soar into theaters in March 2019.

Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.

