Reporter Asks Dublin Teens If They Identify As Goth, Cure Head or Psychobilly in 1989 Street Interviews

A 1989 clip from the RTE program Head to Toe features a reporter talking to Dublin teens about their specific looks, how they identify their looks, and what they call themselves. Several teens declined to label themselves, while others stated that they were either a Goth, a Cure Head, or a Psychobilly.

A visit to Grafton Street, Dublin’s main shopping street and the hotspot for fashion and street style. A snippet of the archive from the Irish broadcaster rte.ie’s “Head to Toe” program on February 2, 1989

via Boing Boing