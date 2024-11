The Same Drum Fill Played the Same Time at Three Different Speeds One BPM Apart

Drummer Carl Olaison recorded himself playing three separate drum fills, each one BPM slower than the previous one (99 BPM, 100 BPM, and 101 BPM) and played them over each other to see how this slight difference would sound. The recording started somewhat in synch, however the lag became noticeable after a few seconds.

99, 100 and 101 bpm played over each other . I did not come up with this, but I wanted to try it.