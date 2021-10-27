Drummer Teaches Audience How to Clap in Time

While performing at a show in Chicago back in 2018, Grammy Award nominated drummer Nate Smith decided to teach the audience how to clap in time to the music. At first, the audience was a bit confused, but after he got up and chastised them, they were all in.

Wait a second, this is Chicago, man. Come on now.

He demonstrated the rhythm at which he wanted them to clap and then played it on his drum kit, first with his feet and then with sticks. The audience followed along pretty well, although as the beats got a bit more complicated, they needed a bit more guidance, however Smith was satisfied nonetheless.