Professional Drummers Offer Helpful Advice on Improving Percussion Skills

The TED-Ed series “Think Like a Musician”, four talented professional drummers, Tony Succar, Matt Flynn, Matt Tong, and Matt Johnson, talk about how they were inspired to take up drumming, how they developed their own personal style, and how their musical experience helped them improve and offer helpful advice on how to become a better drummer.

