Percussionist Ralph Alexander performed a furious cover of the Aphex Twin song “Come to Daddy” on drums. While this was no easy task, Alexander handled the pace, the rhythm, and the solo work without any problem
A Furious Drum Cover Aphex Twin’s ‘Come to Daddy’
