Droopy-Eyed Albino Plush Sea Creatures

BigStuffed is a comfy line of oversized xl plush albino sea creatures that all have matching sets of drooping eyes. The story behind their distinctive peepers tells of the tragedy these animals endured when they came out not looking like the others. Their families didn’t want them, so they are looking for new homes where they will be loved for who they are, not what they look like.

Their story is that of the Albino underwater creatures, Abandoned at birth by their families in the depths of the ocean because of their difference. Now they are looking for a new family to adopt them, their new owners. Each has a unique feel and look to it except for the trademark droopy eyes which they all share, paying homage to their sad adventures.

BigStuffed animals can be purchased through their Etsy store, their website and retailers.

