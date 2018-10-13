Lori and I are currently visiting Iceland and today I flew my DJI Mavic Air drone at one of our favorite locations to check out a secret waterfall that is totally inaccessible to humans. If you like waterfalls, I highly recommend visiting Iceland. There are an insane amount of them in this beautiful country.
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard