The freeParasol, being designed by Asahi Power Service, is an amazing umbrella that can hover above a person’s head to protect them from the outside elements. With the use of an attached DJI Mavic Pro drone and artificial intelligence to track your movement, they hope to keep individuals dry without them having to carry an umbrella with their hands. According to SoraNews24, Asahi Power Service plans to start selling the freeParasol next year.

via SoraNews24