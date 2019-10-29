Why the Sustained Discordant Pitch of the ‘Drone of Dread’ Gives Viewers a Sense of Impending Doom

In a fascinating video essay for Quartz, film and television reporter Adam Epstein explains exactly why the the “Drone of Dread”, that a sustained, discordant, whining pitch from either end of the sound spectrum readily fills viewers of suspenseful films with anxiety, unrest and an altogether sense of impending doom.

When you hear this sound something bad is probably about to happen. This sound is what TV Tropes calls the Drone of Dread. …How composers create the Drone of Dread can vary. But some version of it is used in almost every thriller, horror movie, or suspenseful drama. …It’s a sound of dread and that is something that I think triggers fear in all kinds of creatures. And the dread that the drone represents: our real life anxieties, rendered through sound.

Epstein also talked about how sound technicians utilize this tool, which has been made all the more accessible with modern technology and how the sound in films tend to match societal anxieties.