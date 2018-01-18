Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Rescue Drone Drops a Lifesaving Flotation Device to Help Two Stranded Swimmers Get Back to Shore

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Rescue Drone Drops Flotation Device to Boys

Two swimmers who were stranded out in the heavy surf at Lennox Head in New South Wales, Australia were amazingly rescued by a drone that dropped a lifesaving flotation device that helped them get back to shore. This drone, called a Little Ripper UAV, is part of a trial program funded through the Australian government and seems to be well worth the money. Jai Sheridan, the lifeguard supervisor on duty told The Sydney Morning Herald that the drone saved valuable rescue time.

The Little Ripper UAV certainly proved itself today, it is an amazingly efficient piece of lifesaving equipment and a delight to fly. I was able to launch it, fly it to the location, and drop the pod all in about one to two minutes. On a normal day that would have taken our lifeguards a few minutes longer to reach the members of the public.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy