Rescue Drone Drops a Lifesaving Flotation Device to Help Two Stranded Swimmers Get Back to Shore

The Little Ripper UAV certainly proved itself today, it is an amazingly efficient piece of lifesaving equipment and a delight to fly. I was able to launch it, fly it to the location, and drop the pod all in about one to two minutes. On a normal day that would have taken our lifeguards a few minutes longer to reach the members of the public.

