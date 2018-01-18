Rescue Drone Drops a Lifesaving Flotation Device to Help Two Stranded Swimmers Get Back to Shore

Two swimmers who were stranded out in the heavy surf at Lennox Head in New South Wales, Australia were amazingly rescued by a drone that dropped a lifesaving flotation device that helped them get back to shore. This drone, called a Little Ripper UAV, is part of a trial program funded through the Australian government and seems to be well worth the money. Jai Sheridan, the lifeguard supervisor on duty told The Sydney Morning Herald that the drone saved valuable rescue time.
The Little Ripper UAV certainly proved itself today, it is an amazingly efficient piece of lifesaving equipment and a delight to fly. I was able to launch it, fly it to the location, and drop the pod all in about one to two minutes. On a normal day that would have taken our lifeguards a few minutes longer to reach the members of the public.