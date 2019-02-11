Stunning Drone Footage of the Colorful Geometric Block Towers Rising Up Above Kowloon, Hong Kong

Aerial director Toby Harriman, who captured the unique beauty of the San Francisco skyline, has also captured amazing drone footage of the mesmerizing, colorful geometric block towers that have risen up above the city to address housing shortages in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

For years I have seen pictures of these public housing/apartment tower blocks being built and knew that they were something I wanted to see and document for myself. Rather than just creating stills from these, I went with the goal of taking abstract videos and displaying them more like art, showing off their true scale.

Prints are available for purchase through Planet Unicorn.

