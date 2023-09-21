Single Shot FPV Drone Footage That Follows a Mountain Bike Down an Extremely Steep Trail

Red Bull enlisted the talented videographers of Dutch Drone Gods to follow former junior downhill world champion Kade Edwards as he conquered the Red Bull Downhill Hardline Mountain Track in the steep Dyfi Valley in the Welsh countryside. Getting the shot was difficult, but the resulting hard won, single shot FPV footage made it worth the effort.

It’s known as the most difficult mountain bike race course in the world, and just getting down it on two wheels is hard, but to capture it in a single shot drone flight is presents a different kind of challenge.