Driver Expertly Navigates a Gorgeous But Perilous Nepalese Road That Runs Through a Waterfall

A skilled driver with a truck full of passengers expertly navigated the famous Besisahar-Chamé Road in the Manang District of Nepal. This road, which is known as one of the most dangerous in the world, is also absolutely gorgeous. It sits high in the mountains and particularly during rainy season, is surrounded by giant waterfalls that cover the roadway. It would seem that only the most able of drivers can rive this road without breaking a sweat.

In September 2015, YouTuber Neil Pande captured beautiful footage of two trucks making their way to a vista point along the road.

via b3ta