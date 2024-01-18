A Website Where You Can Virtually Drive in Cities All Over the World While Listening to Local Radio Stations

Engineer Erkam Seker created “Drive & Listen”, a website that lets users virtually drive around different cities in the world while listening to their local radio stations. For example, if a user chose to “drive” around Paris, they would be listening to a Paris radio station. Erkam is also inviting people to submit driving footage from their own cities to include on the app.

Hey, I am a master’s student in Munich and during the pandemic, I created Drive and Listen web app where you can drive through different cities and listen to their local radio stations.

Los Angeles
Sao Paulo
Amsterdam

