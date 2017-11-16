Drip by Kickstarter, A Continuously Funding Tool for Artists to Build Community Around Ongoing Projects

Kickstarter has announced the launch of Drip, a new platform that helps artists to receive funding on a continuous basis, while building a community of those interested in their particular endeavours. Amongst the early adopters of this continuous fundraising model are such artists as Reggie Watts, Mike Rugnetta, Feminist Frequency, Molly Soda, azikiwe mohammed and Shantell Martin, just to name a few.
Drip is for the continuous funding of creators, whether people or collectives, who have a creative practice in one or more of our supported categories: visual and performing arts, film and video, publishing, design and technology, music, comics, food and craft, and games. …the world is far from having too many tools for creators. But there remain large groups of artists and creators who don’t see subscriptions as fitting their creative practices. Our goal with the new Drip is to change that.