For her 2010 series “Drinking Tea“, the very talented artist Lei Xue fashioned crushed beer cans out of Chinese blue flower porcelain (Delftware), contrasting the temporary vulgarity of disposable aluminum with the quiet dignity of reusable ceramics. Lei’s porcelain collections including “Drinking Tea” is on display at Martina Detterer Gallery in Frankfurt, Germany.

