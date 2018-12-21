Laughing Squid

Daring Man Drinks a Frothy Beer Poured From a 30 Year Old Can of Coors That He Found In a River

In 2016, a rather daring bearded man decided to drink a 30 year old can of Coors that he found floating in a river. The can had been kept cold by the flowing current and the exterior of the can was dented, but not breeched. This natural refrigeration must have kept the carbonation intact, as a nice frothy head quickly formed as the man poured said beer into a glass. He then chugged it at the urging of his friends. The beer went down smoothly and the man even enjoyed it, although he did notice some sediment at the bottom of the bottle.

let’s find out what 30 year old beer is like. …Pretty damn good …that’s fucking pretty good man. Well, wait there is shit floating in it.

