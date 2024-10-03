Famous Guitarists Hilariously Audition For ‘The Horndogs’ on ‘The Drew Carey Show’ in 1998

“In Ramada Da Vita”, a hilarious episode from the fourth season of The Drew Carey Show, featured Drew and the guys auditioning guitarists for The Horndogs, a high school band they were bringing back for a hotel chain at the request of investors from Vietnam.

Drew is in charge of entertaining a group of investors from Vietnam. When Drew’s band plays for the investors at a local hotel, the manager asks them to replace the regular hotel band. Drew is torn whether to focus on his career at the store or become a full-time musician.

The guitarists included a bearded Slash (Guns ‘N Roses), a stubborn Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick), a clumsy Joey Ramone (The Ramones), a bass playing Dusty Hill (ZZ Top), a perplexed Dave Mustaine (Megadeath), an earnest Lisa Loeb, a very young Jonny Lang, and an indifferent Joe Walsh (The Eagles). The inimitable Roy Clark also made an appearance playing fiddle, despite the fact that he was also an incredible guitarist and banjo player.