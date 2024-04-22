A Three Hour Radio Show Featuring Dr. Johnny Fever From ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ as the DJ

Jon Nelson, host of Some Assembly Required, at WFMU, compiled a wonderful three hour radio show featuring the great Dr. Johnny Fever (played brilliantly by Howard Hesseman) of WKRP in Cincinnati as the DJ. Nelson wanted to see if it would be possible to construct a full show around Fever’s many station breaks.

