Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig Shrink Down to Five Inches Tall In the Sci-Fi Comedy Film ‘Downsizing’

Downsizing imagines what might happen if, as a solution to over-population, Norwegian scientists discover how to shrink humans to 5 inches (13 cm) tall and propose a 200-year global transition from big to small. People soon realize how much further money goes in a miniaturized world, and with the promise of a better life, everyman Paul Safranek (Matt Damon) and wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to abandon their stressed lives in Omaha in order to become small and move to a new downsized community — a choice that triggers life-changing adventures.

Paramount Pictures has released the official trailer for Downsizing , an upcoming sci-fi comedy film directed by Alexander Payne and starring Matt Damon , Kristen Wiig , Christoph Waltz , and Hong Chau . The movie follows Paul Safranek (Damon) and his wife Audrey (Wiig) as they undergo a procedure to be shrunk down to five inches tall to help out with slowing down over-population on Earth. Downsizing is scheduled to release in theaters on December 22nd, 2017.

