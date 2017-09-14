Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig Shrink Down to Five Inches Tall In the Sci-Fi Comedy Film ‘Downsizing’

Paramount Pictures has released the official trailer for Downsizing, an upcoming sci-fi comedy film directed by Alexander Payne and starring Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig, Christoph Waltz, and Hong Chau. The movie follows Paul Safranek (Damon) and his wife Audrey (Wiig) as they undergo a procedure to be shrunk down to five inches tall to help out with slowing down over-population on Earth. Downsizing is scheduled to release in theaters on December 22nd, 2017.
Downsizing imagines what might happen if, as a solution to over-population, Norwegian scientists discover how to shrink humans to 5 inches (13 cm) tall and propose a 200-year global transition from big to small. People soon realize how much further money goes in a miniaturized world, and with the promise of a better life, everyman Paul Safranek (Matt Damon) and wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to abandon their stressed lives in Omaha in order to become small and move to a new downsized community — a choice that triggers life-changing adventures.