Classic Video Games As a Sheet of Postage Stamps

The creative team at Dorothy released “Stamp Sheets: Classic Video Games”, a beautiful print that celebrates the 50 year history of video games as a sheet of oversized postage stamps featuring abstract graphic designs.

A new print celebrating 50 years of gaming beginning with Atari’s release of the iconic Pong in 1972, a simple electronic video game that kickstarted what was to become a billion dollar entertainment industry. …Each stamp features an abstract graphic illustration inspired by the game, providing a subtle visual clue for dedicated gamers to decipher.

This colorful print includes classic games like Pong, Space Invaders, Star Fox 64, Super Mario Bros., Super Smash Bros., and Grand Theft Auto IV, to name a few.

The print features 42 video and arcade games that were for one reason or another deemed the best of their time, spanning decades, generations, developers and consoles including Asteroids, Pac-Man, Sonic the Hedgehog, Resident Evil, Call of Duty, Animal Crossing, World of Warcraft, Grand Theft Auto, Minecraft and the Legend of Zelda.