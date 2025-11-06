The Doobie Brothers Play a Wonderfully Nostalgic NPR Tiny Desk Concert to Promote Their New Album

The newly reunited Doobie Brothers performed an incredibly nostalgic NPR Tiny Desk Concert and also played a new song from their 2025 album Walk This Road.

With over 50 years in the music business, plus numerous awards and accolades — including inductions into the Rock & Roll and Songwriters Hall of Fame — Johnston, Michael McDonald, Patrick Simmons and John McFee don’t have anything more to prove. But he living members of The Doobie Brothers reunited this year and released “Walk This Road”.

The current lineup of long-term band members, which includes Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, John McFee, and Michael McDonald, as well as newer additions John Cowan, Marc Russo, Ed Toth, and Marc Quiñones, opened with two classic songs, “Takin’ It to the Streets” and “Black Water”. They then played “Angels & Mercy” from the new album, concluding with a wonderfully interactive version of “Listen to the Music”.

