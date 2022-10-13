Violinist Plays ‘The Creativity Song’ From ‘Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared’ While Dressed as the Series Characters

Violinist Anna Eyink performed an instrumental cover of “The Creativity Song”, the featured song from the very first episode of the darkly humorous video series Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared, while dressed as each of the characters from the same episode. Eyink is a big fan of the show, so she wanted to include this song as part of her 31 Songs of Halloween list.

What’s your favorite idea? Mine is playing the “Creative Song” for my 31 Songs Of Halloween. I’m so excited for the new episodes of Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared!

Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared co-creator Becky Sloan was really impressed with Eyink’s tribute.

Here’s the original song from the series.