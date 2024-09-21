A Herd of Donkeys Adorably Crowd Around Their Human While He Sings to Them

Dawn Fagan of Marengo, Ohio who previously captured her husband Dean singing “What the World Needs Now Is Love” to their rescued donkey Mr. Donker Donks, found himself adorably crowded by several rescued mini-donkeys as he serenaded them with the Alan Jackson song “Little Bitty”.

Crowded around the rocking chair just singing.

The herd also appreciated him singing a little Elton John, Jimmy Buffet, and Leonard Cohen.

The donkeys also enjoyed hearing two women sing a bit of reggae.