Ohio Man Sweetly Serenades His Pet Donkey With a Timely Cover of ‘What the World Needs Now Is Love’

by on

Dawn Fagan of Marengo, Ohio captured the absolutely adorable scene of her husband Dean cradling their rescued mini-donkey Mr. Donker Donks in his arms. As the two sat together, Dean sweetly serenaded the rescued equine with the very timely song “What the World Needs Now Is Love”. Yes it does.


