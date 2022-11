Donkey Says Good Morning to His Human Every Day

An adorably vocal donkey named Hank, who lives at Triple Brook Farm in Ball Ground, Georgia, wishes his human Tabatha (and all the other animals) good morning every day with a very loud series of brays. Hank’s cheery attitude and his gregarious nature are sure to brighten anyone’s day.

It’s hard not to smile when Hank “says” good morning.

While Hank gets along with all the animals, he has become particularly close with Trip, one of the Great Pyrenees dogs at the farm.