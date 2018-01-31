Donatella Versace Answers 73 Questions While Giving a Tour of Her Gorgeous Home in Milan, Italy

Fashion designer Donatella Versace invites Vogue into her beautiful Milan apartment (previously owned by the late Gianni Versace) and answers 73 questions. As Donatella takes us through the rooms of her family’s home, she talks about the legacy of Gianni Versace, the future of fashion, and the most common misconceptions about her.

A very warm and welcoming Donatella Versace invited Joe Sabia of Condé Nast Entertainment into her beautiful home in Milan, Italy to answer 73 random questions for Vogue . Through these questions, Versace shared her thoughts and memories about her brother, her love for New York City, her admiration for former First Lady Michelle Obama , her fascination with technology and her growing identity as a feminist.

