Surprised Daughter Comes Home to Find Her Dogs Peeking Through Strategic Holes Cut in the Fence

My dad saw that viral video of the guy who cut holes in his fence for his nosey dog so he decided to test it out and the results did not disappoint pic.twitter.com/MatcopjKmL
— lindsay (@ptvlinds) August 18, 2018
Inspired by the California firefighter who cut dog face shaped holes in her fence so her neighbor’s dog could see them, a father in Birmingham, England decided to do the same for the family dogs while his daughter Lindsay was at work. When Lindsay arrived home, she was surprised to see the eyes and noses of Bella and Molly, her two Labradors, peeking out from the other side of the fence from her. The dogs apparently enjoyed the new peepholes as well as they returned to them as soon as they could.
They wanna thank everyone for making them viral ? Bella still doesn’t know what’s so funny pic.twitter.com/cXU1SOXOof
— lindsay (@ptvlinds) August 20, 2018
via Storyful