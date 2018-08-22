Laughing Squid

Surprised Daughter Comes Home to Find Her Dogs Peeking Through Strategic Holes Cut in the Fence

Inspired by the California firefighter who cut dog face shaped holes in her fence so her neighbor’s dog could see them, a father in Birmingham, England decided to do the same for the family dogs while his daughter Lindsay was at work. When Lindsay arrived home, she was surprised to see the eyes and noses of Bella and Molly, her two Labradors, peeking out from the other side of the fence from her. The dogs apparently enjoyed the new peepholes as well as they returned to them as soon as they could.

via Storyful



