A Pair of Hungry Dogs Jump and Twirl for Their Dinner

A pair of golden retrievers named Alfie and Albert adorably jumped and twirled repeatedly in an adorable dance while their human Judy was preparing their dinner on the kitchen counter. According to Judy, this is a regular thing.

Golden retrievers Alfie and Albert do their dinner dance. Food is so exciting!!

We’ve previously posted about dogs adorably leaping for food, but no one was better at it than Chong, a brilliant and loving dachshund who sadly passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. You are missed, little one.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk