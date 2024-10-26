Dogs Chase After an Elusive Remote Control Car That Someone Brought to the Park

CP Scott was at the dog park with his pooch Luca when someone began operating a remote control car, tempting all the dogs there to engage. The newly formed pack ran circles around the park trying to catch the car, but it remained ever-elusive. After the car was put away, Luca was too tired to even rehydrate.

Luca after the car was put away. Too tired to even drink from the water barrel.