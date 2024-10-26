Dogs Chase After an Elusive Remote Control Car That Someone Brought to the Park

Post by @guiltymackilty
View on Threads

CP Scott was at the dog park with his pooch Luca when someone began operating a remote control car, tempting all the dogs there to engage. The newly formed pack ran circles around the park trying to catch the car, but it remained ever-elusive. After the car was put away, Luca was too tired to even rehydrate.

Luca after the car was put away. Too tired to even drink from the water barrel.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts