Boston Terrier Excitedly Twirls With Her Humans After Using the Doggie Door for First Time

A little Boston Terrier named Daphne, who lives with veterinary nurse Tess Nolan and her partner, twirled with joy after learning how to use the doggie door for the first time. Her humans were equally excited, jumping up and down with their dog in celebration of Daphne’s momentous achievement.

Twirls of excitement