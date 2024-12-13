Dog Refuses to Let Escaping Cat Leave the Yard

A determined orange cat named Swish who attempted several times to climb the fence to escape a yard in Tennessee, was repeatedly bodychecked by a big black dog named Ragnar, who didn’t want Swish to go anywhere. According to their human Michael Harrington, no one was hurt, and the pair play like this all the time.

My dog (Ragnar) and cat (Swish) play like this pretty much everyday! Ragnar plays rough but he is a gentle giant. Swish can both take and dish it!