An absolutely adorable four year old white dog named Goma (Sesame), whose genetic mix of Maltese and Papillon traits has given her a wonderful set of giant rounded dark ears. Goma’s ears are so prominent that they’re quite reminiscent of the iconic pair belonging to Mickey Mouse. In fact, even though Goma lives in Tokyo, Japan, she has quite a following in the United States who gave Goma the nickname of “Mickey Mouse Dog”.

