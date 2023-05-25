Dog Waits By the Side of the Road To Be Rescued

Michigan sisters Laura Chapman and Carla Jean and their family saw a dog in the long grass on a Texas roadside looking as if he was waiting to see if the right people would come and rescue him. They stopped the car and walked over to him. He didn’t run away. Instead, he willingly returned with them to the car. He didn’t have a collar and was in pain due to being matted and filthy.

Matted dog was waiting so patiently on the side of the road for a family who’d make him look like a puppy again

After getting a bath and a much-needed haircut, the dog, whom they named Murphy, returned to Michigan with the family, where he’s living his best life.

@pomsandapoodle Murphy doesn’t understand personal space yet. At least hes super comfortable here ? original sound – Spectiplier