An Adorably Motivated Dog Tries His Best to Catch Falling Snowflakes in His Open Mouth

I was at Marymoor off leash dog park in Redmond, WA with my dog Bleu. It was snowing in the morning, Bleu loves playing and rolling in the snow. When the flakes were coming down, he started trying to catch them. It was funny so I video recorded it on my phone.

As soon as it started snowing in a Redmond, Washington park, a really cute dog in a bright green collar named Bleu opened his mouth and did his best to catch the falling snowflakes . While Bleu wasn’t able to keep up with the snow fall, he was as adorably motivated as he possibly could be.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!