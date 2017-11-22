Laughing Squid

An Adorably Motivated Dog Tries His Best to Catch Falling Snowflakes in His Open Mouth

As soon as it started snowing in a Redmond, Washington park, a really cute dog in a bright green collar named Bleu opened his mouth and did his best to catch the falling snowflakes. While Bleu wasn’t able to keep up with the snow fall, he was as adorably motivated as he possibly could be.

I was at Marymoor off leash dog park in Redmond, WA with my dog Bleu. It was snowing in the morning, Bleu loves playing and rolling in the snow. When the flakes were coming down, he started trying to catch them. It was funny so I video recorded it on my phone.

