A rather optimistic red heeler went chasing after a frisbee that her human threw into the air. The dog made a fantastic leap in an effort to catch the flying disk in her mouth, but unfortunately came up a bit short. This miscalculation led the high flying canine to crash right into Tyler Burson, an innocent bystander who captured the whole thing on camera.

Tried to get a good shot of my frisbee dog when this happened…

via reddit