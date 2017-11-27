An Adorable Little Dog Tries to Bite the Windshield Wipers From the Inside of a Moving Car

A really adorable little dog who lives on a farm Brasilia, Brazil went for a ride with her beloved humans. Once it started raining, the dog tried to bite at the windshield wipers as they appeared intermittently across the glass. However much he tried however, the silly canine would never be able to catch his prey because of the big piece of tempered glass that sat between them.
I was leaving the farm and my mother did not want to leave our dog alone at home, so she took him in the car. Then he started trying to bite the windshield wipers, so I decided to record it.