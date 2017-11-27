Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Adorable Little Dog Tries to Bite the Windshield Wipers From the Inside of a Moving Car

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Dog Attacking Windshield Wipers

A really adorable little dog who lives on a farm Brasilia, Brazil went for a ride with her beloved humans. Once it started raining, the dog tried to bite at the windshield wipers as they appeared intermittently across the glass. However much he tried however, the silly canine would never be able to catch his prey because of the big piece of tempered glass that sat between them.

I was leaving the farm and my mother did not want to leave our dog alone at home, so she took him in the car. Then he started trying to bite the windshield wipers, so I decided to record it.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy