A Vocal Shiba Inu Dog Becomes Really Confused When One of Her Toys Starts Barking Back at Her

by at on

An adorably vocal Shiba Inu became a bit perplexed when one of her toys immediately began barking back at her whenever she barked. As the confused dog came closer in an effort to understand what was going on, the toy fell over and silent, giving the Shiba Inu a chance to check out her vociferous opponent.

https://twitter.com/daifuku_channel/status/918098802120130560

via RocketNews24


