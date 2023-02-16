Affectionate 85 Pound Dog Tackles Human With Hugs

An 85 pound Malamute named Hugo adorably sends his human Brian Hanshaft crashing to the ground whenever he goes in for an affectionate hug. Hanshaft first taught Hugo this trick when he was a little puppy, and it kept going as Hugo grew bigger and bigger.

Hugo had some medical issues as a puppy. He was blind in one eye and had a liver shunt, in which blood that travels through the portal vein bypasses the liver, causing it to collect improperly. Hanshaft noticed there was something wrong with Hugo. Luckily, he raised enough funds to get Hugo the life-saving surgery he needed.

The surgery that the vet recommended for Hugo was very expensive but my wife and I made a pact to each other that we would just never give up on our dog. …. we were completely overwhelmed by the responses within 30 hours his entire GoFundMe was filled. We raised enough money to get Hugo’s surgery.