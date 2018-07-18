Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Spunky Dog Gracefully Jumps on Back of Miniature Horse to Go For a Ride and Do Trick Jumps

by at on

Dog Jumps on Mini Horse and Goes For Ride

A spunky little nine year old Jack Russel terrier named Dally gracefully jumped upon the back of a very friendly miniature horse named Spanky at the simple request from horse trainer Francesca Carson, their beloved human. Once Dally was comfortably seated, Spanky trotted around the pen showcasing some jumping tricks, during which Dally held onto Spanky as a human jockey would during a race. It was a literal “dog and pony show“.

Dally a nine year old Jack Russel and Spanky a ten year old miniature horse. Francesca Carson, who works with the successful double, captured the video of Dally riding Spanky around the 100-acre ranch, in Spokane, Washington.

Jumping Barrels Mini Horse and Dog

This adorable duo has been working together for a long time and have become the best of friends.



Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP