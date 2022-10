Stubborn Dog Refuses to Get Out of the Pool

KRL Voiceovers amusingly gave voice to Duke, the beautiful golden retriever who refused to get out of the pool despite the repeated requests of his human Kimberly.

Too pool for school.

Each time Kimberly asked, the stubborn dog shook his head no and walked away from her. KRL provided further conversational quips on behalf of Duke that perfectly blended in with Kimberly’s original pleas.

Here’s the original video