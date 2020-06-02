A Bouncy Dog Realizes That Sticks Comes From Trees

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

An adorable rescue dog named Frito (because he smells “like a corn chip”) was walking with his human when they passed under a tree. Without missing a beat, Frito bounced his little self really high several times in order to reach the low hanging branches that looked like the sticks he likes playing with. Frito jumped so high, that his human had to catch him before he landed hard.

When you find out that sticks come from trees.

Frito had previously made this realization while playing in a streetside shrub.

Other times he likes to play hide and seek or just snuggle under the covers with his beloved humans.