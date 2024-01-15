Kennel Dog Who Ran in Circles For Four Years Now Trains to Run Marathons With His Adopted Human

A sweet dog named Boomer, who spent four years at a Florida kennel constantly spinning in circles, found a wonderful home in Southern California with an athletic woman named Jessica. She quickly recognized Boomer’s seemingly endless energy and put it to very good use, especially while she trained for a half-marathon.

