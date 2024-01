How To Tell If Your Dog Is Being Raised by Your Cat

The humans of the Golden Breakfast Club amusingly listed the ways in which they could tell that Maple, their young golden retriever, was being raised by Waffles, their rather spicy, polydactyl orange cat. Examples include climbing to the highest part of the couch, using paws to play, sitting in the window, and playing on chairs under the table.

When you let your cat raise your puppy

via Boing Boing