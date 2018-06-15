A Stubborn Dog Becomes Nearly Immovable While Playing Dead To Prevent His Humans From Leaving

A wonderfully headstrong beagle named Flash, who lives in Aberdeenshire, Scotland hilariously plays dead whenever his humans try to leave the room and/or the house. Flash is actually quite good at making himself a nearly immoveable impediment to their exit. Despite Flash’s best efforts however, one of his humans is stronger than he and is able to get the stubborn dog back on all fours.

