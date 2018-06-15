Laughing Squid

A Stubborn Dog Becomes Nearly Immovable While Playing Dead To Prevent His Humans From Leaving

A wonderfully headstrong beagle named Flash, who lives in Aberdeenshire, Scotland hilariously plays dead whenever his humans try to leave the room and/or the house. Flash is actually quite good at making himself a nearly immoveable impediment to their exit. Despite Flash’s best efforts however, one of his humans is stronger than he and is able to get the stubborn dog back on all fours.

Flash, a six-year-old beagle pulls the stunt every time his beloved owners try to leave the family home in Aberdeenshire. …The act is so convincing that when one of them try’s to drag him across the floor, Flash lies stone dead much to the delight of his family.

