Athletic Shop Dog Plays Baseball With Bat in Her Mouth

A very athletic blue heeler named Pepper absolutely adores hitting balls that her shop mates throw towards her with the bat she holds in her mouth. According to one person, she can really knock it out of the park.

Playing with Pepper, the shop dog, today. Set up a camera on a trip close to her to catch her focus, expressions, and speed in detail. She hits the ball really hard.