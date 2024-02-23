A Hilarious Series of Parody Ads Featuring Dogs As Personal Injury Lawyers

The humans belonging to a golden retriever named Campbell have created a hilarious series that parodies advertisements by personal injury law firms.

The attorneys-at-paw at Campbell, Wagtail, and Fetcher or at Hound, Wolf, and Chase will take on cases involving food deprivation, cat violations, broken promises, weight-shaming, and environmental disturbances, ensuring their clients receive proper compensation.

Our attorneys have seven times the experience barking on your behalf. Give us a howl to schedule a consultation.