An Excited Dog Eagerly Opens His Christmas Present to Find a Brand New Puppy Inside

A few of weeks before Christmas, an excited golden retriever name Cook eagerly opened up a box meant for him. Waiting inside was a brand new golden retriever puppy. Cook and the puppy became fast friends, showing immediate affection for one another. According to Cook’s human Marie Ahonen, Cook been a bit lonely since his former companion had died several years earlier.

12-year-old golden retriever Cash has been a little lonely over the past few years, after owner Marie Ahonen’s other dog, Rosie, died suddenly three years ago. But the family’s sudden loss didn’t stop Cash FROM being the good boy he’s always been – so Marie decided to reward his good behavior with a special surprise from Santa.

