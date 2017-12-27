An Excited Dog Eagerly Opens His Christmas Present to Find a Brand New Puppy Inside

12-year-old golden retriever Cash has been a little lonely over the past few years, after owner Marie Ahonen’s other dog, Rosie, died suddenly three years ago. But the family’s sudden loss didn’t stop Cash FROM being the good boy he’s always been – so Marie decided to reward his good behavior with a special surprise from Santa.

A few of weeks before Christmas, an excited golden retriever name Cook eagerly opened up a box meant for him. Waiting inside was a brand new golden retriever puppy . Cook and the puppy became fast friends, showing immediate affection for one another. According to Cook’s human Marie Ahonen , Cook been a bit lonely since his former companion had died several years earlier.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!